Australia v West Indies Khawaja, Carey and Cummins rescue hosts in Brisbane

Usman Khawaja (left) and Pat Cummins put on 81 for the eighth wicket

Second day/night Test, Brisbane (day two): West Indies 311 (Da Silva 79, Hodge 71, Sinclair 50; Starc 4-92) & 13-1 Australia 289-9d (Khawaja 75, Carey 65, Cummins 64; A Joseph 4-84, Roach 3-47 West Indies lead by 35 runs Scorecard

Australia needed half-centuries from Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey and Pat Cummins to stay in contention against the West Indies after day two of the second Test in Brisbane.

After the tourists were dismissed for 311, Australia slumped to 54-5.

But opener Khawaja hit 75, Carey 65 and Cummins 64 before the hosts declared on 289-9, still 22 runs behind.

Josh Hazlewood removed Tagenarine Chanderpaul just before the close to leave West Indies 13-1, a lead of 35.

The tourists added 45 runs to their overnight score of 266-8. Debutant Kevin Sinclair was the last man out, hitting Nathan Lyon for four and six to reach his half-century before being stumped next ball.

West Indies then tore into the Australia…