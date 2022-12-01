Australia v West Indies: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith hit double centuries in Perth

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith batted together for 62 overs

First Test, Optus Stadium, Perth (day two) Australia 598-4 dec: Labuschagne 204, Smith 200*, Head 99 West Indies 74-0: Chanderpaul 47* West Indies trail by 524 runs Scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith hit double centuries as Australia punished West Indies on day two of the first Test in Perth.

Labuschagne made 204 and Smith 200 not out to carry Australia – 293-2 overnight – to 598-4 declared.

They shared a third-wicket stand of 251 before Travis Head smashed 99 from 95 balls.

Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite survived 25 overs as West Indies reached 74-0 by the close.

Chanderpaul, son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, will resume on 47 and captain Brathwaite 18.

Smith, who began the day on 59, progressed steadily to his 29th Test century – level with Australia legend Sir Don Bradman – and then his fourth double.

Labuschagne, who resumed on 154, was dropped on 194 but soon reached his second…