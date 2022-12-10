Australia v West Indies: Scott Boland bowls triple-wicket maiden as hosts shut on collection win

Australia's Scott Boland celebrates dismissing West Indies' Shamarh Brooks during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 10, 2022


Australia are closing in on victory in Adelaide after Scott Boland’s three wickets in an over
Second Test, Adelaide Oval (day three)
Australia 511-7 dec (Head 175, Labuschagne 163) & 199-6 dec (Khawaja 45; Joseph 3-33)
West Indies 214 (Chanderpaul 47; Lyon 3-57) & 38-4 (Boland 3-9, Starc 1-11)
West Indies need 459 more to win
Scorecard

Scott Boland bowled a triple-wicket maiden as Australia closed in on a crushing victory over West Indies in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 33-year-old removed captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood with his first, third and sixth balls of the second innings.

It left West Indies 15-3 in their chase of a record 497 to level the series and they had slumped to 38-4 by the close.

They were earlier bowled out for 214 before Australia made 199-6 declared.

West Indies began day three on 102-4 in their first innings but had opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul run out without adding to his overnight 47 in the first over of the morning, setting the tone…



