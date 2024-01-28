Australia v West Indies: Shamar Joseph leads vacationers to victory

Shamar Joseph has taken 13 wickets in his debut series

Second day-night Test, Brisbane (day four): West Indies 311 & 193: McKenzie 41, Athanaze 35 Australia 289-9d & 207: Smith 91*; S Joseph 7-68 West Indies won by eight runs Scorecard

Shamar Joseph took seven wickets as West Indies won a Test in Australia for the first time since 1997.

The tourists held their nerve in a thrilling finish to win by eight runs, and ensure a drawn two-match series.

Fast bowler Joseph, who hobbled off in tears 24 hours earlier after being injured while batting, finished with 7-68 in Brisbane.

Steve Smith (91) carried his bat for Australia, who lost their first day-night Test match.

Joseph, who quit his job as a security guard just 18 months ago, found plenty of pace at the Gabba to rip through the Australian batting order.

He needed treatment before play – at one stage he considered not even travelling to the ground for day four – but recovered to bowl almost 12 match-winning overs.

Australia had cruised to 113-2…