Australia v West Indies: Shamar Joseph leads vacationers to victory

|Second day-night Test, Brisbane (day four):
|West Indies 311 & 193: McKenzie 41, Athanaze 35
|Australia 289-9d & 207: Smith 91*; S Joseph 7-68
|West Indies won by eight runs
|Scorecard
Shamar Joseph took seven wickets as West Indies won a Test in Australia for the first time since 1997.
The tourists held their nerve in a thrilling finish to win by eight runs, and ensure a drawn two-match series.
Fast bowler Joseph, who hobbled off in tears 24 hours earlier after being injured while batting, finished with 7-68 in Brisbane.
Steve Smith (91) carried his bat for Australia, who lost their first day-night Test match.
Joseph, who quit his job as a security guard just 18 months ago, found plenty of pace at the Gabba to rip through the Australian batting order.
He needed treatment before play – at one stage he considered not even travelling to the ground for day four – but recovered to bowl almost 12 match-winning overs.
Australia had cruised to 113-2…