Australia v West Indies: Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne hit large centuries in Adelaide

Travis Head looked on course for a double century before a mix-up saw him run out

Second Test, Adelaide Oval (day two) Australia 511-7 dec: Head 175 (219), Labuschagne 163 (305); Thomas 2-53 West Indies 102-4: Chanderpaul 47* (98); Neser 2-20 West Indies trail by 409 Scorecard

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 297-run stand to put Australia in complete control after day two of the second Test against West Indies.

After reaching their tons on the opening day in Adelaide, the pair added another 98 runs together before Labuschagne was caught behind for 163.

Head was run out for 175 after a mix-up with Cameron Green.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith declared on 511-7 before they reduced West Indies to 102-4, trailing by 409.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Windies legend Shivnarine, is unbeaten on 47 overnight and will need some support if he is to help the tourists salvage something from the day-night match.

Seamer Michael Neser took 2-20 for Australia, with Green and Nathan Lyon…