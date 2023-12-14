Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner’s 164 places hosts accountable for Perth Take a look at

|First Test, Perth Stadium (day one):
|Australia 346-5: Warner 164 (211), Jamal 2-63
|Pakistan: Yet to bat
|Scorecard
David Warner put Australia in control of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth with a brilliant 164.
Warner, 37, starred on the opening day of what is his final series before retiring from Test cricket, with Australia ending 346-5.
Warner is now fifth on Australia’s all-time Test run-scorers list after passing Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke.
A seventh Test score of more than 150 from Warner came amid recent criticism from ex-team-mate Mitchell Johnson.
Johnson questioned whether Warner deserves a “hero’s send-off” after his central role in the 2018 ‘sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal.
Warner helps Australia set tone
Australia elected to bat after winning the toss and quickly took control of…