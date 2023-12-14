Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner’s 164 places hosts accountable for Perth Take a look at

David Warner climbed above Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke to move fifth on Australia’s all-time Test runs list – behind Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Steve Smith

First Test, Perth Stadium (day one): Australia 346-5: Warner 164 (211), Jamal 2-63 Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

David Warner put Australia in control of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth with a brilliant 164.

Warner, 37, starred on the opening day of what is his final series before retiring from Test cricket, with Australia ending 346-5.

Warner is now fifth on Australia’s all-time Test run-scorers list after passing Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke.

A seventh Test score of more than 150 from Warner came amid recent criticism from ex-team-mate Mitchell Johnson.

Johnson questioned whether Warner deserves a “hero’s send-off” after his central role in the 2018 ‘sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal.

Warner helps Australia set tone

Australia elected to bat after winning the toss and quickly took control of…