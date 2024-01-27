Australia vs West Indies: Steve Smith holds agency to provide hosts edge in Brisbane

Australia won the first Test by 10 wickets in Adelaide

Second day-night Test, Brisbane (day three): West Indies 311& 193: McKenzie 41, Athanaze 35 Australia 289-9d & 60-2: Smith 33* Australia need 156 runs to win Scorecard

Australia need another 156 runs with eight wickets remaining to beat West Indies on day four of the day-night second Test in Brisbane.

Having been set 216 for a 2-0 series win, the hosts reached 60-2 at the close with Steve Smith 33 not out.

West Indies had earlier been dismissed for 193 as they carefully set a target.

Number three Kirk McKenzie made 41, Alick Athanaze 35 and Justin Greaves 33 while Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood both took three wickets.

West Indies will likely be without seamer Shamar Joseph, who took 5-94 on debut in the first Test last week, on day four after he was hit on the toe while batting by Mitchell Starc.

He was helped from the field after retiring hurt as last man out for three.

Without him, Alzarri Joseph had Usman Khawaja taken down the leg…