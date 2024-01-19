Australia vs West Indies: Usman Khawaja retires harm after being hit by bouncer

|First Test, Adelaide
|West Indies 188 (McKenzie 50) & 120 (Hazlewood 5-35)
|Australia 283 (Head 119) & 26-0
|Australia won by 10 wickets
Australia opener Usman Khawaja retired injured after being hit by a bouncer but his side beat West Indies by 10 wickets in the first Test in Adelaide.
Khawaja, 37, misjudged a short ball from Shamar Joseph and was hit on the chin and after treatment retired with Australia one run away from victory.
He was shown spitting blood but a scan has cleared Khawaja of any jaw damage.
He passed an initial concussion test but will be checked on Saturday to assess his fitness for the second Test.
That is a day-night game in Brisbane and starts on 25 January.
Khawaja posted on Instagram, saying: “Thanks for all the well wishes. I’m fine, just wanted Marnus to have a hit!”
West Indies were 95 runs behind after the first innings, despite fighting back with the ball and bowling Australia out…