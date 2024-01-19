Australia vs West Indies: Usman Khawaja retires harm after being hit by bouncer

Usman Khawaja was on nine not out when he was hit by Shamar Joseph’s bouncer

First Test, Adelaide West Indies 188 (McKenzie 50) & 120 (Hazlewood 5-35) Australia 283 (Head 119 ) & 26-0 Australia won by 10 wickets Scorecard

Australia opener Usman Khawaja retired injured after being hit by a bouncer but his side beat West Indies by 10 wickets in the first Test in Adelaide.

Khawaja, 37, misjudged a short ball from Shamar Joseph and was hit on the chin and after treatment retired with Australia one run away from victory.

He was shown spitting blood but a scan has cleared Khawaja of any jaw damage.

He passed an initial concussion test but will be checked on Saturday to assess his fitness for the second Test.

That is a day-night game in Brisbane and starts on 25 January.

Khawaja posted on Instagram, saying: “Thanks for all the well wishes. I’m fine, just wanted Marnus to have a hit!”

West Indies were 95 runs behind after the first innings, despite fighting back with the ball and bowling Australia out…