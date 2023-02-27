Australia win T20 World Cup: Are Meg Lanning’s aspect sport’s most dominant crew?

“They are the greatest sporting side of all time.”

Former England spinner Alex Hartley was in no doubt after Australia beat South Africa to win their sixth T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Victory added another trophy to an incredible era of dominance in which Meg Lanning’s side have won each of the past four world titles on offer across all formats.

They have won six of the past seven Women’s T20 World Cups, and hold the three major titles in women’s cricket after claiming Commonwealth Games gold last summer and the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand last March.

It is not just on the big stage they turn up, though – they have won 22 of their 23 past T20s, with the only defeat coming in a super over against India.

With largely the same players, having also dealt with losing their coach Matthew Mott to the England men’s side last year, they are also unbeaten in 15 one-day internationals, with just one defeat in the past 42.

In the Ashes – the biggest series outside the global events – they…