Australian decide below fireplace for ordering breastfeeding mom to go away courtroom

An Australian judge has been widely criticized for asking a breastfeeding mother to leave a public gallery in his courtroom and then defending his decision as “self-explanatory.”

Mark Gamble, a judge in the County Court of Victoria, told the woman, who was feeding her child under a blanket while observing the trial, that she needed to leave because it might be “distraction for the jury,” CNN affiliate 9News reported.

The news network reported that the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told a local newspaper she felt shocked and degraded and started crying after leaving the courtroom in Melbourne.

Naomi Hull of the Australian Breastfeeding Association told 9News she was “completely shocked” by the incident.

“It’s really disappointing to hear that this kind of thing is still happening,” she added.

Ingrid Stitt,…