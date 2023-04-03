Australian feminine gamers get funding increase with new pay deal

Perth Scorchers won the 2021 Women’s Big Bash

Leading Australian female players are set to be the main beneficiaries of a new five-year deal between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

All male and female professionals will share a projected A$634m (£344m) over the next five years, a 26% increase on the existing agreement.

Women will be paid from a A$133m (£72.1m) pool – up from A$80m (£43.1m).

A player who holds a top-tier contract and also plays in the Women’s Big Bash League is now able to earn A$800,000 (£434,000) a year, an increase of 66%.

But leading players could earn more than A$1m (£525,000) if they also play in India’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) and The Hundred.

“I am particularly pleased this represents another major step forward in the rise of women’s cricket,” said CA chief executive Nick Hockley.

“Cricket now clearly offers the best earning opportunities of any team sport for elite female sportspeople.”

The contracts and retainers will be…