Australian membership cricketer takes six wickets in last over to win match

Surfers Paradise were 174-4 chasing 179 going into the final over before Mudgeeraba captain Gareth Morgan’s heroics

It is a cricketing miracle that could sit alongside Ian Botham 1981 or Ben Stokes 2019. But instead of Headingley, this latest incredible comeback took place in the humble surroundings of the Carrara Community Centre on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Club side Surfers Paradise had victory in their grasp against Mudgeeraba in the Gold Coast’s Premier League Division Three. Chasing 179, they needed just five runs from the final over with six wickets in hand to win.

Mudgeeraba captain Gareth Morgan had other ideas, taking six wickets in six balls to seal the unlikeliest of victories.

“It is funny, the umpire said to me at the start of the over that I needed to take a hat-trick or something to win the game,” Morgan told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“When it happened he just sort of looked at me.”

The chaos began when opener Jake Garland, a reporter for the Gold Coast Bulletin, smacked the…