Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray loses to Roberto Bautista Agut, Dan Evans crushed by Andrey Rublev

Andy Murray was aiming to reach the fourth round at a major for the first time since 2017

Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra ‘Tennis Breakfast’ live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open after eventually losing to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in a valiant display where he struggled to move.

Former world number one Murray finished his second-round match at 4am on Friday and, returning to court 39 hours later, was beaten 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4.

The 35-year-old Scot, who had career-threatening hip surgery in 2019, was the last Briton to fall in the singles.

Earlier on Saturday, Dan Evans lost 6-4 6-2 6-3 to fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Murray left everything out on the court before succumbing to the man who famously beat him at the 2019 Australian Open in what the three-time Grand Slam champion feared would be…