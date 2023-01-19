Australian Open 2023 outcomes: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne

Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis hug at the net


Andy Murray has won 11 matches from two sets down, meaning he has completed more successful comebacks than any other player
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra ‘Tennis Breakfast’ live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Andy Murray produced another scarcely-believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in an epic Australian Open match finishing at 04:05 local time.

In one of the latest finishes in tennis history, Murray won 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 7-5 on a night of gruelling physical and mental endurance.

The second-round match started at 22:20 and lasted five hours 45 minutes.

It was the longest contest in 35-year-old Murray’s eventful career.

The exhausted Briton remained straight-faced after taking his first match point before the two players enjoyed a warm embrace at the net.

With his mum Judy in tears…



