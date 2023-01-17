Australian Open 2023 outcomes: Andy Murray stuns Matteo Berrettini, Dan Evans beats Facundo Bagnis

Andy Murray celebrated his first victory over a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam since 2017

Dates: 16-29 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain’s Andy Murray produced one of his best performances in recent years to hold off Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini and win a five-set thriller in the Australian Open first round.

The 35-year-old Scot looked stunned after completing a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-6) win on Rod Laver Arena.

Murray, who thought hip surgery in 2019 would end his career, saved a match point at 5-4 in the decider.

Dan Evans is also through after beating Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis.

Evans, seeded 25th, won 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-4 in a first-round match that was delayed for three hours because of extreme heat in Melbourne.

Former world number one Murray later ensured four Britons would…