Australian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek shocked by Linda Noskova in third spherical

Earlier, China’s Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, edged out compatriot Wang Yafan in a third-set tie-break to win 6-4 2-6 7-6 (10-8).

Zheng’s win comes 10 years after Li Na became the first Chinese winner of the women’s singles title in Melbourne.

“That final I have watched more than 10 times,” said Zheng, who was 11 when Li won and met her in person for the first time after the win over Wang. “I have a lot of memories.

“I was sitting there in front of TV. I watched from beginning to the end.

Li, who became Asian’s first Grand Slam singles champion by winning the French Open in 2011, beat Dominika Cibulkova on Rod Laver Arena in 2014 to win her second Grand Slam title but retired later that year because of injury.

Zheng will play French world number 95 Oceane Dodin in the fourth round after she beat compatriot Clara Burel 6-2 6-4.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka progressed with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Latvia’s 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

The Belarusian 18th seed trailed…