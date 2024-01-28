Australian Open males’s closing 2024: Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne closing

Jannik Sinner landed the Grand Slam title he has long promised with an extraordinary fightback to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

Italy’s Sinner, 22, trailed by two sets before recovering to win 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 in his first major final.

Fourth seed Sinner initially could not cope with the Russian’s pace but imposed himself as the contest wore on.

It was another bitter experience for Medvedev, who also blew a two-set lead against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 final.

A first-time champion in Melbourne was guaranteed after Sinner knocked out 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Sinner ensured his name goes on the trophy – fulfilling the talent that many had predicted would lead to a Grand Slam triumph – after an epic match lasting almost four hours.

Third seed Medvedev has lost five of his six major finals, including back-to-back finals to Djokovic in 2021 and Nadal in 2022 at Melbourne Park.

Sinner clinched victory with a forehand winner down the line,…