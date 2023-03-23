Australian referendum: Query revealed for the nation’s first referendum in 24 years



Brisbane, Australia

CNN

—



Australians have learned the question they’ll be asked later this year in the country’s first referendum in 24 years, a vote deemed so significant that the Prime Minister paused to gather his emotions Thursday as he announced the details.

On a date to be set, Australians will be asked whether the nation’s Indigenous peoples, which make up 3.2% of the population, should be recognized in the Constitution.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the question during a news conference: “A proposed law to alter the constitution to recognize the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

“That’s the question before the Australian people, nothing more, but nothing less,” said an emotional Albanese, who paused for a few seconds mid-sentence…