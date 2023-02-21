Australian tutorial amongst hostages held in Papua New Guinea as police launch rescue mission





CNN

—



Police in Papua New Guinea have launched a rescue mission after a group of foreign citizens and local guides were taken hostage by armed criminals in a remote region of the country, police said in a statement Monday.

Among those being held for ransom is an Australian academic, CNN affiliates Nine News and Seven News reported, citing Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

Police said negotiations are ongoing to secure the hostages’ release and they would use “all necessary force” to free them. The police statement said the group is being held at Fogoma’iu village in the Southern Highlands province, but did not say how many hostages were taken.

PNG Police Commissioner David Manning said the criminals saw the group “by chance” and took them into the bush.

“These are opportunists that have obviously not thought this situation through…