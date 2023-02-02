Australia’s new $5 observe will not characteristic King Charles



Brisbane

CNN

—



Australia’s new $5 banknote will not feature Britain’s King Charles III, but rather a new design that honors “the culture and history of the First Australians,” its central bank announced Thursday.

The design will replace the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said in a statement, adding that the decision was made after consulting with the Australian government.

The bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote, which could take several years to be issued, it added.

First Australians refers to the country’s Indigenous population, or First Nations people, made up of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, descendants of the world’s oldest continuous culture who have occupied the continent for more than 65,000 years. Together they make up about 3.2% of the country’s population of…