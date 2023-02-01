Author Tom Hutson’s new book “More Sermons for a God-Centered Life” is a collect… – Press Release

Recent release “More Sermons for a God-Centered Life” from Page Publishing author Tom Hutson is a series of potent sermons designed to help readers better understand Jesus. Utilizing his background as an educator, Hutson crafted his sermons to be approachable for those just starting out on the path to discovering Jesus, while providing insight for those further along on their spiritual journey.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Tom Hutson, who worked in a variety of positions before finally serving as the associate director of the Master of Arts in education at Cumberland University and pastor at Saundersville United Methodist Church, has completed his new book “More Sermons for a God-Centered Life”: a profound collection of sermons designed by the author to bring readers of all backgrounds closer to the Lord and craft a stronger relationship with him. “More Sermons for a God-Centered Life” is Tom Hutson’s second book published posthumously, following his passing in 2018.

“The peace of God is a divine gift of contentment in which our restless interference in the lives of others gives way to harmony,” writes Hutson. “Having received God’s peace, we give up our greedy attempts to dominate others. Our lives are very simplified. God’s peace supplies meaning to lives filled with meaninglessness. Like the disciples long ago, we are offered resurrection life with the breath of the risen Christ.

“If we are looking for peace, know this: peace cannot be found. It can only be received, for it is a gift, a divine gift. Peace comes as we receive Christ into the very center of our lives. If we are willing, we can receive the peace of God that will replace our exhaustion and vanity with a meaningful life. Our God is a God of grace and peace. He offers to help us find our peace within His purpose for our lives. God offers to breathe His Spirit upon us and grant us His peace. When people hear the gospel, they either accept it or reject it. Accepting the gospel means…