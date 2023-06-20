Autofuel Unveils Plans to Expand in the Middle East with Its Proprietary Robotic… – Press Release

Grindsted, South Denmark, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autofuel, a leading innovator in automated robotic refueling systems, has announced its plans to expand into the Middle East market with its groundbreaking technology. The company’s proprietary system, designed to transform the refueling process by eliminating human involvement, has garnered significant interest and positive feedback in initial pilot projects. The expansion into the Middle East market presents a tremendous opportunity for Autofuel to showcase its cutting-edge robotic refueling technology and provide a safer, more convenient refueling experience for customers.

Autofuel’s automated robotic refueling system serves as a transformative link between vehicles and energy sources at gas stations. The system supports various types of fuels, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen cars, making it an ideal solution for the diverse future of mobility. By seamlessly integrating with existing dispensers without the need for modifications, Autofuel’s system allows customers to refuel automatically or manually at the same dispenser, providing maximum flexibility and convenience.

Jonas Thor Olsen, the Co-founder of Autofuel, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into the Middle East, stating, “We have faced immense interest and demand from companies in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Middle East market’s receptiveness to robotic refueling and their familiarity with full-service refueling presents a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our technology and contribute to the future of mobility in the region.”

With the Arabian Gulf region being a forerunner in adopting cutting-edge technology, the appeal of automated refueling is clear for a number of reasons. Chief among these is the advent of automated vehicles and their likely early adoption in the region, bringing with them a demand for driverless refueling. While Adverse weather conditions and…