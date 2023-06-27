Automated Feeding Systems Market size to grow by USD 2,203.53 million from 2022 … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The automated feeding systems market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,203.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the adoption of technologies to combat skill shortages, the rising population of cattle on farms, and the presence of regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Afimilk Ltd., AGCO Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Plasson Ltd., Rovibec Agrisolutions, Tetra Laval S.A., Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Groep BV.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings

Afimilk Ltd. – The company offers automated feeding systems namely, Advanced Dairy Management Solution.

Big Dutchman AG Holding – The company offers automated feeding systems such as PigNic and PigNic-Jumbo, MultiMax, and DryWet feeders.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –