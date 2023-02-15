Automated Test Equipment Market is Set to Thrive at a Steady CAGR of 9.8% During… – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The automated test equipment market is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 23.76 billion by 2033 while it is valued at US$ 9.33 billion in 2023.



The growing manufacturing and corporate spaces adopting ioT systems are thriving the demand for automated test equipment. The demand for cost and time-reducing elements in the market is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the automated test equipment market.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9250

Advanced machinery that works on high-speed networks and is autonomous is also adopting faster testing measures such as automated test equipment. The growth is attributed to the expanding component markets like cloud computing, AI, and machine learning

The growth of new connected devices along with higher penetration of 5G networks are fueling people to adopt IoT services. Hence, it fuels the demand for automated test equipment.

Advanced device manufacturing units functioning with high-end research have flourished in the automated test equipment market.

Lower cost and time-saving prospects delivered by these ATE units are helping the manufacturing units.

Expanding automotive industry fuels the demand for vehicle testing systems that automate machinery systems. The growth of healthcare wearables has also fueled the demand for ATE units as it freshly trends in the market.



Key Points

1. The United States market is attributed to the flourishing industrial growth along with the rapid digitization and addition of IoT devices in the manufacturing hubs. The extended research and development programs have also fueled the growth of the regional market.

2. China automated test equipment market is also a crucial market. The regional growth is attributed to the higher sales of connected devices across the verticals such as healthcare, automotive, and…