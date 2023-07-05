Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% from… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The automatic pill dispensing system’s market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 8.36%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report.

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The automatic pill dispensing system market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., IngenioRx Inc., JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medipense Inc., Medminder Systems Inc., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Parata Systems LLC, PharmRight Corp., RxMedic Systems Inc., ScriptPro, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swisslog Healthcare AG, Talyst LLC., and YUYAMA Co. Ltd. Download Sample Report

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare)

The growth of the automatic pill dispensing systems market share by the hospital pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factor which is driving the growth of the segment is the prevalence of chronic diseases globally. As a result, it increases the number of patient visits to hospitals. For example, in 2021, 7.9% of the patient population in the US accounted for overnight hospital stays. This drives the need to focus on improving patient safety. Furthermore, In high-volume hospitals, there is an increasing demand for pharmacy automation to control drug distribution and prevent handling mistakes, lowering waiting time and enhancing patient safety.

Geographic Overview

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An analysis of key leading…