Automatic Vulnerability Fixer Mobb Secures $5.4m and Launches Community Tool – Press Release

Patent-pending technology allows organizations to significantly reduce security backlogs and free developers to focus on innovation

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mobb, the trusted automatic vulnerability fixer, today announced it has raised $5.4M in seed funding led by Angel Investor Ariel Maislos and joined by MizMaa Ventures , Cyber Club London and additional investors from US, EU, and Israel. The company has also launched a free community version that allows developers to try its automated vulnerability remediation technology.

The application security market has been desperate for innovation that doesn’t just detect problems, but fixes them.

“The application security market has been desperate for innovation that doesn’t just detect problems, but fixes them. I invested in Mobb so its talented founding team could build technology that lifts the burden of vulnerability remediation and help organizations achieve secure innovation,” said Ariel Maislos.

According to industry data , 60% of data breaches are caused by the failure to apply vulnerability patches, and almost 70% of applications contain at least one vulnerability after five years in production. This is because the vulnerability remediation process is broken. Most organizations rely on Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tools to uncover vulnerabilities, and one scan can result in thousands of reported findings. This can be overwhelming considering that fixing a single vulnerability takes anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, costing organizations hundreds or thousands of dollars. It is no surprise that over two-thirds of SAST reported findings remain open three months after detection, and 50% remain open after 363 days .

Mobb automates vulnerability remediations to significantly reduce security backlogs and free developers to focus on innovation. Users simply upload SAST results and follow a few prompts to verify and commit the fixes.

“I spent nearly two decades with the Denim Group helping…