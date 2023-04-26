Automation in Biopharma Industry Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% b… – Press Release

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Automation in Biopharma Industry 2023-2033. Forecasts by Technology (Automation Technology, Digitization Technology), by Application (Clinical Phase, Drug Discovery Phase, Production Phase), by Component (Automation Hardware, Automation Software, Services Project Phase, Services Operation Phase), by Automation Technology (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Human-machine Interface (HMI), Advanced Process Control (APC), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA), Other Automation Technologies)), by Digitization Technology (Internet of things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twin Technology, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), Predictive Analytics, Cloud Computing)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.



The global automation in biopharma industry market was valued at US$1,784.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Automation Can Help Reduce the Risk of Contamination

Biopharma automation is a way to incorporate advanced technologies and automated systems into the manufacturing process to improve efficiency, accuracy, and reliability. By utilizing biopharma automation, drug production can see improvements in both consistency and quality.

Biopharma automation can improve consistency and quality in several ways. Precision is one such improvement, as automated systems can perform tasks with a higher degree of accuracy than humans. This can reduce the risk of errors and inconsistencies that can impact drug quality, ensuring that the final product meets the exact specifications required for its…