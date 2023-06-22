Automotive Aftermarket Size to Expand to USD 1167.09 BN by 2030 – Press Release

Ottawa, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Precedence Research, the global automotive aftermarket size was valued at USD 751.61 billion in 2022. The automobile aftermarket is expected to grow significantly in emerging countries. The industry is also expected to develop in the following years due to the growing practice of selling automotive aftermarket components online.



Ask here for Sample [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1111

The automobile aftermarket is about to undergo a significant transformation. Changes in competitive strength, quicker adoption of new technology, and shifting customer expectations are a few of them. These developments will also profoundly alter how value is created and the business models used in the automobile aftermarket. The pace of consolidation will quicken in the developed economies of Europe and North America, and competition will come from unexpected competitors like digital natives looking to enter the automobile aftermarket. Whole new facets of consumer demand will emerge in developing economies, putting pressure on the aftermarket industry to adapt. The digital gateway pattern significantly impacts the automotive aftermarket, and high R&D costs are predicted to restrain industry expansion. The customer trend toward intelligent and smart automotive parts has also increased the price of the components.

Growth Analysis

Manufacturers should protect their primary markets and bolster their position in the independent aftermarket. OEMs must improve their customer-centricity, customer segmentation, and experience strategies to maintain market share and sales volume. Multichannel methods will also aid in defending the top line against competitors who have digital genes. Another lever that has to be pushed is to turn attention to the aftermarket in emerging markets. Manufacturers must expand their focus beyond new-car sales and participate more actively in the established aftermarket as the percentage of…