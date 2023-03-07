Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Value to Reach US$ 43.0 Bn by 2031, as… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global automotive electric power steering market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031, as per the market report by TMR.



EPS systems are increasingly being incorporated in a vehicle owing to advantages, such as comfortable driving experience, easy steer control, enhanced fuel economy, and power efficiency. An electric motor draws power only when needed, thus eliminating the need for traditional hydraulic fluid maintenance. EPS allows the usage of any next-generation driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include turning the wheels with no need for steering input by the driver. Key advantages of EVS include automated parking & lane changes, lane-keep assist, and ability to assist the car around obstacles to navigate itself when needed.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Key Findings