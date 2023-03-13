Automotive Exhaust System Market is Projected to Reach by USD 156.38 Billion , a… – Press Release

New York, US, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Exhaust System Market information, By Component Type, After Treatment Device, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type and Region – Forecast 2030″, Throughout the projected period of 2022 to 2030, the share for automotive exhaust systems market is anticipated to increase by USD 156.38 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Automotive Exhaust System Market Overview

Vehicle exhaust systems have a significant role in the overall design of the car. The growing emphasis on creating solutions to satisfy international emission regulations is predicted to have an impact on the utilisation of exhaust systems in the car manufacturing industry. Due to reasons including legal restrictions, growing consumer awareness, and the advent of automotive companies that use cutting-edge and environmentally friendly technologies, the global automotive exhaust system market for vehicle exhaust systems is expanding. The primary elements of a car exhaust system are the engine, automotive exhaust manifold, automotive exhaust valve, automotive exhaust pipe, silencer, muffler, and vehicle tailpipe.

The main purpose of automotive exhaust systems is to let out the exhaust gases that an internal combustion engine produces.

Market Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global automotive exhaust system market are

Faurecia SA (France),

Tenneco Inc. (U.S.),

Eberspächer GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany),

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sango Co. Ltd. (Japan),

Benteler International AG. (Germany),

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany),

Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. (Japan),

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Bosal International NV (Belgium)

Among others.



Automotive Exhaust System Market expansion has been hampered by factors such as high pressure required to force exhaust through the filtering…