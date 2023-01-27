Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Sales of Premium Vehicles Off… – Press Release

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Fuse – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Automotive Fuse Market to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Fuse estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Blade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Tube segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Automotive Fuse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) –
- AEM Components, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- ETA Circuit Breakers
- Fuzetec Technology Co., Ltd.
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Mersen Corporate Services SAS
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Optifuse
- Pacific Engineering Corporation
- Schurter AG
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.