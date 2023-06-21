Automotive Interior Materials Market Estimated to Reach $54.8 Billion by 2026 Gl… – Press Release

Chicago, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Automotive Interior Materials Market size is projected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% from USD 48.1 billion in 2021, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Optimizing fuel efficiency by reducing the overall vehicle weight, increased globalization, and the high demand for new technologies and customization are driving the automotive interior materials market.

The automotive industry is currently under constant pressure to adapt to new changes due to technological advancements and end-user preferences. Vehicle interiors are key areas that have witnessed a rapid change due to various factors such as the consumer demand for safety and comfort, preference for fuel efficiency, and increasing competition within the industry. OEMs strive to provide vehicles with good interior styling, comfort, and safety. They also focus on reducing the weight of the vehicle by using lightweight, cost-effective, and highly durable materials in the designing of components.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89

Browse in-depth TOC on “Automotive Interior Materials Market”

297 – Market Data Tables

58 – Figures

304 – Pages

List of Key Players in Automotive Interior Materials Market:

Lear Corporation (US) Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan) Faurecia (France) Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan) Grupo Antolin (Spain) Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) (China) Seiren Co. Ltd. (Japan) DK Leather Corporation Berhad (Malaysia) DRAXLMAIER Group (Germany)

Driver, Restraints and Opportunities in Automotive Interior Materials Market:

Drivers: Increased demand for customization and comfort Restraints: Improper disposal of effluents from the tanning industry affecting the genuine leather market Opportunity: Adoption of green technology in automotive leather manufacturing

Key Findings of the Study: