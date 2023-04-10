Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market to grow at a C… – Press Release

Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maximize Market research, a global Automotive and Transportation market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market. The Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market size was valued at USD 12.3 Bn in 2021. The total Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 18.88 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 12.3 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 18.88 Bn CAGR 5.5 per cent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Application, Material and end-users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global…