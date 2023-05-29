Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $85…. – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Automotive Parts Remanufacturing: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market to Reach $85.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Parts Remanufacturing estimated at US$60.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Engine & Related Parts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) –
- Andre Niermann
- ATC Drivetrain Inc.
- BORG Automotive A/S
- Cardone Industries, Inc.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC
- Genuine Parts Company
- Jasper Engines and Transmissions
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Standard Motor Products Inc.
- Teamec BVBA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation;…