Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $85…. – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Automotive Parts Remanufacturing: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market to Reach $85.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Parts Remanufacturing estimated at US$60.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Engine & Related Parts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) –

Andre Niermann

ATC Drivetrain Inc.

BORG Automotive A/S

Cardone Industries, Inc.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC

Genuine Parts Company

Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Teamec BVBA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

