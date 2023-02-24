Automotive Roof Racks Market Projected to Reach USD 2215.4 Million at a 5.9% CAG… – Press Release

New York, US, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Roof Racks Market Research Report Information By Type, Material, Vehicle Type – Forecast 2030″, By 2030, the market for automotive roof racks is expected to reach USD 2215.4 million, growing at a 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Automotive Roof Racks Market Research Insights

Across the world, the number of enthusiasts or people who regularly take longer road trips in their cars has dramatically grown in recent years. Such people need a lot of space to accommodate the large quantity of stuff they bring, but the limited boot area in typical cars makes this impossible. The presence of roof rails on the trucks allows for the support of carrying more goods. Throughout the course of the research period, this factor will considerably influence demand for automobile roof racks market.

To boost their ability to carry more luggage, some people have a tendency to add or replace outdated accessories, such as the roof racks of their cars. Customers who purchase roof racks from aftermarket suppliers receive high-quality parts providing great dependability and longevity, which will increase product demand in the automobile industry.

Top Key Players:

NEUMANN

SPOL. S R.O. (Czech Republic)

Yakima Inc. (United states)

JAC Products (United states of america)

Perrycraft (United states)

ROLA (China)

Mont Blanc Group AB

Thule Group (United states of america)

Atera GmbH (Europe)

Rhino Rack (Australia)

Magna International Inc. (Germany)

Cruzber SA (Italy)

Among others.

At the moment, there isn’t much of a need for roof racks, which is holding back the market’s expansion. Nonetheless, consumer awareness of the available space for bags and other items in the vehicle is steadily rising. As a result, throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that the…