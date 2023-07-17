Automotive Semiconductor Market to grow by USD 26,676.35 million from 2022 to 20… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The automotive semiconductor market size is estimated to grow by USD 26,676.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8% according to Technavio. 15+, Including Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp., among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Telematics and infotainment, Powertrain, Safety, Body electronics, and Chassis), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Automotive semiconductor market – Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive semiconductor market – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including – WRITERS

Key Automotive Semiconductor Market Driver – The rising adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features…