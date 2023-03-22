Automotive Surround View Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 1,500 million, at… – Press Release

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Automotive Surround View Systems Market Information Report, By Type, By Camera Functioning, By Vehicle Type, By End Market and By Region – Forecast To 2030″, During the projected period of 2022–2030, the market for automotive surround view systems is anticipated to reach over USD 1,500 million, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market Overview

In recent years, the automobile sector has experienced extraordinary expansion, with innovations playing a significant part in this development. Automotive manufacturers now prioritise technology as one of their top priorities. Many technologies have developed significantly over time and have been included into automobiles.

The prominent players in the automotive surround view systems market include

Magna International (Canada),

Valeo (France),

Continental AG (Germany),

Texas Instruments (US),

Fujitsu (Japan),

Denso (Japan),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

Clarion Technologies (Japan),

Aisin Seiki (Japan),

Xylon – logicBRICKS (Germany),

Ambarella (US),

Bosch Mobility Solutions (Germany)



Due to its many benefits, the demand for vehicle surround view systems has grown over the past few years. As a result, new car sales have increased over prior years. The demand for car surround view systems has also increased as a result of the expanding use of automobile driver aid systems. Also, rising consumer safety concerns and greater spending on R&D in the automobile industry are projected to drive demand for car surround view systems. However, the automotive surround view systems market has been significantly constrained by the higher installation costs and tight government rules on obtaining NOC for installation of this technology into automobiles. The two main trends in the global…