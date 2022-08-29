Avance Clinical Sponsors Biotech Company of the Year Awards at Informa Pharma In… – Press Release

ADELAIDE, AUS, Aug 29, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Avance Clinical, the leading Australian CRO for international biotechs, is sponsoring two awards – Biotech Company of the Year Private and Public – at the Informa Pharma Intelligence Awards 2022 and is also a finalist for the Best Contract Research Organization in APAC.

The Biotech Company of the Year awards recognize achievements including “moving the business from an early stage to a more mature company, signing a transformative deal, taking its first or a major new product towards the market, or raising significant new funds”.

CEO Yvonne Lungershausen and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Edwards are attending the awards night and hosting a table for biotech clients in Japan next week.

Avance Clinical, which is backed by global private equity firm The Riverside Company, is in the process of regional and international expansion plans.

Along with Avance Clinical, the finalists for the Best Contract Research Organization APAC are:

– Calyx

– CMIC Group

– EPS

– ICON

– Parexel

– Syneos Health

Avance Clinical’s CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said: “Avance Clinical is extremely pleased to be sponsoring these biotech awards. We are the CRO for international biotechs and this collaboration with Informa Pharma Intelligence shows our ongoing support and investment for the biotech industry.”

The finalists for Biotech Company of the Year – Private:

– ARTham Therapeutics

– Chordia Therapeutics

– Cuorips

– Heartseed

– Prism BioLab

– Rebirthel

– ReboRNA Biosciences

– TMS

The finalists for Biotech Company of the Year – Public:

– NanoCarrier

– Rakuten Medical (Rakuten Group Inc.’s equity accounted affiliate)

– Sosei Heptares

– Stella Pharma

– StemCell Institute

“In addition, we are extremely honored to be selected as a finalist for the prestigious award Best Contract Research Organization in APAC. It is a credit to our customer-focused team for delivering world-leading CRO services for biotechs which has been recognized by the Informa Pharma Intelligence award judges….