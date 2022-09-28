Avance Clinical Wins International Health Award for Biotech CRO Services – Press Release

SYDNEY, AU, Sept 28, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Avance Clinical, the leading Australian-based biotech CRO with US operations has won the South Australian Premier’s Export Awards – International Health category. The award recognises excellence in clinical services exports.

Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen

The Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas, and Minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion, presented the Premier’s Export Awards to Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen at the awards industry event today. This follows Avance Clinical’s selection as finalist for the Informa Pharma Intelligence Awards 2022 Best Contract Research Organization in APAC. Avance Clinical, which is backed by global private equity firm The Riverside Company, recently acquired a leading CRO in North America to expand services and offer their biotech clients US sites for later phase studies.

CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said Avance Clinical is now the leading Australian-based biotech CRO with US operations. “We are honoured to be selected for the award. We are a major employer with more than 220 staff and we bring significant biotech clinical research business into South Australia and Australia. Clinical research is a high-value export that keeps our medical, research, and biopharma sectors at the forefront of international knowledge and innovation. The majority of our clients are from North America, the EU, and Asia so we really are an internationally-focused organisation. Avance Clinical has a global reputation for agile clinical solutions to support accelerated clinical development for our international biotech clients and we are very proud of our growth and success in recent years.”

The company provides global regulatory standard clinical research services across all phases to the international biopharma industry. Avance Clinical is also accredited as a gene technology CRO under the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) for vaccines and GMO therapies clinical…