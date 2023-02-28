Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release – Press Release

Bermuda, February 28, 2023 – Avance Gas Holding Ltd AGAS (“Avance Gas” or the “Company”) today reports unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $46,478/day, in line with guidance of $45,000-50,000/day. The fourth quarter results have a significant load-to-discharge adjustment of negative $10.8 million or reduction of $9,300 in TCE/day. The TCE basis discharge-to-discharge was therefore at $55,813 slightly higher than the guided level of $50-55,000/day. TCE for the full year 2022, was $38,236/day compared to $31,302/day in 2021. The TCE on discharge-to-discharge basis was $40,000/day for 2022 for comparison.

Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $8,738 during the fourth quarter and $8,403 year to date.

Net profit of $34.7 million compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter 2022, or earnings per share of 45 cents compared to 15 cents for the third quarter. Net profit year to date is $89.0 million and is the best results Avance Gas has delivered in seven years since 2015.

The Company benefited from the interest rate hedges with gains of $26.5 million for the full year 2022 recognized through Other Comprehensive Income (OCI).

During the fourth quarter, the Company sold the 2009-built VLGC Promise with a Time-Charter (TC) attached resulting in a gain on sale of vessels of $7.9 million. Promise is the third older vessel sold during the year bringing the total gains on sale of $18.7 million for these three ships during 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, we estimate a TCE rate for the quarter to be approximately $58,000/day on a load-to-discharge basis and $55,000/day on a discharge-to-discharge basis.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.50 cent per share for the fourth quarter, for fiscal year 2022 total declared dividend is $1.10 per share.

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Executive Chairman, commented:

“Fourth quarter 2022 was the best spot freight market for VLGCs since 2015. We are pleased that Avance…