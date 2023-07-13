Avary Holding Successfully Transforms Supply Chain Planning with Blue Yonder – Press Release

Blue Yonder and Avary Holding’s supply chain transformation project went live successfully, hosted a go-live celebration on July 5

Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, a top global printed circuit board supplier, has successfully transformed its supply chain planning processes by implementing Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution.

Avary Holding is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacturing, and sales of various kinds of printed circuit boards. These finished products and components are widely applied to numerous types of communications, computing, and consumer products. To increase its supply chain efficiency, the company turned to Blue Yonder.

Thanks to Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, Avary Holding has:

Improved supply chain visibility in capacity management and inventory.

Improved accuracy and effectiveness of the supply plan by: synchronizing upstream and downstream operations to minimize finished goods and WIP inventory while reducing production lead times; optimizing resource utilization to maximize throughput; and prioritizing demand fulfillment to increase customer service level.

Reduced labor cost by optimizing its planning team labor structure.

Increased end-to-end supply chain efficiency across multiple departments.

“Digitalization of the supply chain has become one of the important means for companies to enhance their competitiveness and strengthen their market advantages. The launch of this supply chain digitalization project marks a milestone. As the market continues to evolve, we will also continuously improve our operations through supply chain optimization and innovation,” said Charles Shen, chairman, Avary Holding.

“Blue Yonder’s Global Professional Services is proud to have implemented this solution for Avary Holding. We look forward to meeting their needs on future projects,” said Ari Sengupta, senior vice president and general manager, Blue Yonder Global Professional Services.