AVAYA DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class… – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Avaya Holdings Corp. (“Avaya” or the “Company”) AVYAAVYAW in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Avaya securities between November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Avaya purports to be a “global leader in digital communications products, solutions and services for businesses of all sizes delivering its technology predominantly through software and services.” The Company claims that its “global, experienced team of professionals delivers award-winning services from initial planning and design, to seamless implementation and integration, to ongoing managed operations, optimization, training and support.”

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting (“ICFR”) was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company’s deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 28, 2022, Avaya announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer James M. Chirico, Jr. (“Chirico”). The Company also announced…