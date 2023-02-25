AVAYA DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourag… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Avaya Holdings Corp. (“Avaya” or the “Company”) AVYAQ and reminds investors of the March 6, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Avaya stock or options between October 3, 2019 and November 29, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/AVYA.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Avaya provides software products for business collaboration and contact center management. Since October 2019, Avaya has been engaged in a strategic collaboration with RingCentral, Inc., which has accelerated Avaya’s transition to the cloud. The new operating system, Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral (“ACO”), was supposed to allow Avaya to monetize its small to medium business customer base immediately while concomitantly allowing it to focus on the development of a next-generation cloud contact center.

But as the Avaya class action lawsuit alleges, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the RingCentral partnership came with onerous requirements that were crippling Avaya’s business metrics and financial prospects, including that Avaya granted RingCentral exclusive rights to certain products to its customers, meaning that Avaya had to discontinue certain of its own product offerings that had only recently begun achieving momentum, and that ACO conflicted with other Avaya product offerings, causing Avaya to have to alter those offerings, resulting in Avaya losing some important members of its…