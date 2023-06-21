AVINO RENEWS US ATM SHARE OFFERING – Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM ASM GV (“Avino” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed a new short form base shelf prospectus dated April 11, 2023 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus“) and prospectus supplement dated June 20, 2023 (the “Prospectus Supplement“) in Canada, pursuant to which Avino may distribute common shares (the “Offered Shares“) from time to time pursuant to a sales agreement dated June 20, 2023 (the “Sales Agreement“) with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the “Designated Agent“), H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (collectively, with the Designated Agent, the “Agents“), as agents or as principals, for the distribution of the Offered Shares in the United States up to the aggregate sales amount of US$25.0 million (the “Maximum Amount“), in accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement (the “Offering“). The Offering is being made in the United States under the terms of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement“) filed with, and declared effective on April 21, 2023 by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC“) in the United States, and the Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement filed in each Province of Canada, except Quebec; the Registration Statement, Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement being collectively, the “Prospectus“).

“We have re-established an ATM Share Offering after the previous offering expired on February 23, 2023, and it will be used strategically from time to time, at the Company’s discretion and subject to regulatory requirements,” said David Wolfin, Avino’s President and CEO. “The ATM provides Avino with an additional source of financial flexibility if required.”

The sales of the Offered Shares will be made directly on the NYSE American and will be deemed sales of Offered Shares under the Prospectus in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market distributions” as defined in…