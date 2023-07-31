Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Filings in Idaho – Avista (NYSE:AVA) – Press Release

SPOKANE, Wash., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avista AVA has made annual rate adjustment filings with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC or Commission) that, if approved, are designed to increase overall electric revenues by approximately $6.1 million or 2.4% effective Oct. 1, 2023 and decrease overall natural gas revenue by approximately $0.4 million or 0.4% effective Nov. 1, 2023. These annual filings have no impact on Avista’s earnings.



Electric Adjustment Filings

Four annual electric adjustments were filed, that if approved, are designed to change overall electric revenues effective Oct. 1, 2023 as follows:

Power Cost Adjustment (PCA): an increase of approximately $10.9 million or 4.3% Fixed Cost Adjustment (FCA): a decrease of approximately $1.9 million or 0.7% Electric Energy Efficiency: a decrease of approximately $3.1 million or 1.2% Bonneville Power Administration Residential Exchange (ResEx) Program: an increase of approximately $0.2 million or 0.1%

Natural Gas Adjustment Filing

The natural gas adjustment request is the annual natural gas FCA. If approved, Avista’s request is designed to decrease overall natural gas revenues by approximately $0.4 million or 0.4% effective Nov. 1, 2023.

Customer Bills Resulting from these Filings

If the electric PCA, FCA, Energy Efficiency and ResEx filings are approved, residential electric customers in Idaho using an average of 927 kilowatt hours per month would see their monthly bills increase from $85.40 to $86.54, an increase of $1.14 per month, or approximately 1.3%. The proposed electric rate change would be effective Oct. 1, 2023.

The net effect, on an annual revenue basis, for the requested electric rate changes by rate schedule are as follows:

