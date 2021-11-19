Awards Galore for Tanzania Destinations and Those Who Guide Visitors to Them

MOSHI, Tanzania , Tanzania, 11/19/2021 / Zara Tours /

Zara Tours, a safari, trekking, and tour company, has won awards year over year for its service, accommodations, and tourist experiences. For this year, The managing Director, Zainab Ansell, was awarded among the top 100 CEOs in the country. And also, the company properties were awarded in the International Travel Awards as the Best Experience Safari Tented Camps in Tanzania 2021. But it isn’t just their company that wins. This year, as well as the previous two years, Serengeti National Park won as Africa’s Leading National Park. Serengeti National Park is located in Tanzania and is a beautiful sight that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Zara Tours features Serengeti National Park in most of their safari adventures and has won for their wild camps – beautiful luxury tents within the park itself. Offering day trips, multi-day safari, or combinations that highlight the area, including the world-famous and award-winning park, make Zara a premier tour provider.

Additionally awarded, and also a destination available for travel with Zara Tours, is Zanzibar. The island, located off the coast of Tanzania, was honored as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination. Also known as The Spice Island, Zanzibar offers old-world sightseeing, laid-back island hospitality, and gorgeous white sand beaches on the Indian Ocean’s turquoise waters.

Travelers looking for award-winning locations with award-winning hosts can look no further than Zara Tours for the gems of East Africa: Zanzibar and Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

About ZARA TOURS

Our full-service Tanzanian tour company owns and operates local hotels, lodges, and wild camps to create a truly amazing adventure of a lifetime. From the beaches of Zanzibar to Tanzania’s National Parks and Game Reserves and the mighty Mt. Kilimanjaro, we have packages to satisfy the most adventurous travelers. Nature lovers, hikers, and sightseers love this area, and you have to see it to believe all the beauty it offers.

With over 30 years of experience, Zara Tours offers the best in trained climbing guides, accommodations, and safari operators to give a once-in-a-lifetime experience you will want to relive time and again. Find us online at zaratours.com and learn more about our community and environmental efforts at zaracharitytanzania.org.





