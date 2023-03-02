AWS to Launch an Infrastructure Region in Malaysia – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Press Release

AWS Region will enable customers to run workloads and securely store data in Malaysia while serving end users with even lower latency

New Region reflects AWS‘s commitment to meeting high demand for cloud services in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia

AWS plans to invest $6 billion (approx. MYR 25.5 billion) in Malaysia by 2037

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company AMZN, today announced plans to launch an AWS infrastructure Region in Malaysia. The new AWS Region will give developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in Malaysia. As part of its commitment to the region, AWS is planning to invest $6 billion (approx. MYR 25.5 billion) in Malaysia by 2037. For more information about AWS Global Infrastructure, visit aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure.

“AWS has committed to the largest international technology investment to date in Malaysia, which will advance our Malaysia Madani vision of a highly skilled, innovative, prosperous, and sustainable economy,” said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia. “Bringing access to world-class AWS infrastructure, advanced technologies, and cloud skills programs to Malaysia will unlock opportunities for local businesses of all sizes to build and expand globally, cultivate a highly skilled workforce, spur new job creation, and deliver long-term economic growth. Today’s announcement is a vote of support for Malaysia’s leadership in the global digital economy, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with AWS to advance our nation’s cloud-first ambitions.”

“The new AWS Region reflects our deep and long-term commitment to customers and organizations in Malaysia, as well as our commitment to serving sizeable and fast-growing demand for cloud services across Southeast Asia. We are proud to support Malaysia’s digital…