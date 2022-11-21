Axe-wielding robbers strike at GT restaurant

(CNS): Police opened an investigation into the tenth robbery since the end of October after two men, one armed with an axe, struck a restaurant in George Town during the Pirates Fest activities on Friday night. The two masked men burst into the restaurant on North Church Street at around 10pm and tried to open the cash registers. The men were unable to access the machines, however, and so robbed two people at the location of cash and personal possessions. They then fled on foot in the direction of Seafarers Way. Both men were dressed in black with their faces fully covered. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The robbery has been added to the long list of around two dozen armed robberies and street muggings that have been reported to police since August. According to senior officers, CID is closing in on the culprits, having identified around ten local men, who are known to the police and the criminal justice system and believed to be responsible for…