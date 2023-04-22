Axel & Byrne to Open April 21, 2023 at Patriot Place in Foxborough, MA Featuring… – Press Release

Salt + Stone Owners Sean and Sue Olson Opens Second Restaurant Concept Honoring Grandparents’ Culinary Travels and Family Recipes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Axel & Byrne (Pronounced: “Burn”) is the second independent restaurant from restaurateurs Sean and Sue Olson who launched their first concept, the highly acclaimed, “Salt + Stone” in 2022 in Somerville, MA. The couple has over 30 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry owning, managing, sourcing and cooking with major restaurants brands, independent catering companies and fresh seafood and meat markets.

Axel & Byrne the New Restaurant Concept Featuring “Food from the Road,” Opens at Patriot Place in Foxborough, MA

Axel & Byrne is a family-inspired casual counter service restaurant serving up ‘food from the road.’ This modern American joint will be featuring dishes from roadside diners, BBQ pits and food stalls from across the United States and is the perfect place for foodies, game day tailgaters, neighborhood gatherings, special events, catering and will also include whole pig roasts available for pick up!

As a traveling salesman, Axel Olson ate his way through the United States, bringing back stories of diners, roadside BBQ joints, and business dinners that led to late night conversations with his wife, Madeleine Byrne, who was already taking classes as one of the first women to be admitted to the Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in New York . The menu at Axel & Byrne is the culmination of these travels and generations of handed-down recipes, made possible today with honest ingredients, a playful culinary approach and bold flavors from across the United States. Dine-in, takeout, delivery and experiential catering will all be available.

“If Salt + Stone was an homage to my wife and I breaking away from corporate restaurant brands and doing our own thing based on years of us working for others, Axel & Byrne is a continuation of that journey honoring our grandparents and their love…