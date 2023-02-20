Axelspace, in collaboration with Tokyo Institute of Technology, succeeded in dev… – Press Release

-Research results to be presented at ISSCC on 21st of February-

Axelspace Corporation (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuya Nakamura) and co-researchers have successfully developed a novel Ka-band radio for microsatellites. This new radio system, when compared to a conventional radio, operates with less than half the power consumption and has a high radiation tolerance. This collaborative research was developed with Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), with Associate Professor Atsushi Shirane of Laboratory for Future Interdisciplinary Research of Science and Technology and Professor Kenichi Okada and Assistant Professor Takashi Tomura of Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. The research results are scheduled to be presented on 21st of February 2023, at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), the largest international conference in the semiconductor industry.

This new radio system operates with less than half the power consumption and has a high radiation tolerance and this collaborative research was developed with Tokyo Institute of Technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The results of each research are described below.

1. Successful collaborative development of radiation-resistant Ka-band radio for LEO communication satellite constellation – Significant improvements in microsatellite communication speeds for Beyond 5G –

Axelspace announcement URL



https://www.axelspace.com/news/isscc1/



Date and time of the presentation of this research:



February 21, 2023, 4:15 p.m. (local time)



Presentation Sessions



Session19: 5G and Satcom: Receivers and Transmitters



Title



A 2.95mW/element Ka-band CMOS Phased-Array Receiver Utilizing On-Chip Distributed Radiation Sensors in Low-Earth-Orbit Small Satellite Constellation



